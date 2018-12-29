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Transgender Nazi Aggression, Singularity, Micro AI’s, Crypto Money, Nika Revolt & Traditional Gender Roles
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15 views • December 29, 2018
What is Singularity? For those of us who detest the snobbish masquerade of intelligence by the corporate/professorial elite, it is an easy term to define. Singularity is a made-up term for the moment where the machines become smarter then human. That’s all there is to the concept.
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