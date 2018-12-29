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Nutrasweet - Aspartame Sweet Misery - A Poisoned World Movie
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85 views • December 29, 2018
Aspartame Sweet Misery - A Poisoned World Movie
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
source - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=toKyRlpmG7A
Aspartame Sweet Misery, A Poisoned World Movie
Aussie Quirkes
Published on May 8, 2015
This movie show the damage that Aspartame will and does do to the body.
A poison that we have been hoodwinked into thinking a safe food sweetener.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
source - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=toKyRlpmG7A
Aspartame Sweet Misery, A Poisoned World Movie
Aussie Quirkes
Published on May 8, 2015
This movie show the damage that Aspartame will and does do to the body.
A poison that we have been hoodwinked into thinking a safe food sweetener.
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