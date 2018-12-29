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Cotton, the Eagle owl on his Christmas rat! 12272018
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7 views • December 29, 2018
The Eurasian Eagle owl is the largest species of owl in the world, but Cotton is as sweet as a kitten because he was raised around people. He is one of our wonderful educational ambassadors at HawkTalk, a Georgia non profit organization, one of only a handful of federally licensed rehabilitation facilities in the state. Please help us keep rats on the table by going over to our web site and choose a donation option. http://www.hawktalk.org
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