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The Birds of HawkTalk
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20 views • December 29, 2018
I have been keeping and caring for birds of prey since the early 80's and have been a 501(c)3 not for profit organization since 2000. We live strictly on donations and a couple small annual grants for operational purposes.
Our web site http://www.hawktalk.org if you would like to help us keep rats on the table.
Our web site http://www.hawktalk.org if you would like to help us keep rats on the table.
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