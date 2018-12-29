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Eric Dubay Banned From YouTube AGAIN!
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72 views • December 29, 2018
YouTube has just striked three random old videos of mine for "hate-speech" and terminated my entire channel once again. This time the supposed offending videos were my Ball Earth Skeptic Interview from 3 years ago, my Once You Go Flat rap song from 2 years ago, and my Atlantean Conspiracy book promo video from nearly 7 years ago. All of these videos are still available on other channels and not being striked, but just yesterday were judged and deemed ban-worthy "hate-speech" on mine...
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