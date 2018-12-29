© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I Want My Mind Control TV
Follow
0
Share
Report
25 views • December 29, 2018
At only 15, Rob won MTV's first House Party contest. Little did Rob know how his life would be changed from this point forward. Or did he? Was Rob someone who, without the bizarre intervention of winning MTVs house party would have had a suicidaly mundane life? Or was Rob manifesting a unique life for himself somehow? I guess that's a question we could all ask ourselves.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.