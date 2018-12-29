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Who was Vincent Freeman?
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156 views • December 29, 2018
While volunteering at an organization I was introduced to another volunteer, Vincent Freeman. By his own admission he had worked previously for both government agencies and defense contractors. Vincent was obviously brilliant, very helpful and knew at least a little about any topic I could introduce. But a curious incident led me and others to look more closely at Vincent, and a bizarre series of events unfolded.
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