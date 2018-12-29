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Mengele - Sportsmanlike
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58 views • December 29, 2018
My research of Josef Mengele has revealed a man whose character and history have been distorted and invented like no other person I can think of. I haven't determined how it all came to pass or the specific purpose, but I have a few theories. I do, however conclude that the lies had to originate somewhere and that they were very likely part of a larger deception. WWII is a story rife with deception, many of which are impacting our lives even today. The Mengele deception is key among them.
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