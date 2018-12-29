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2018 Year In Review | World Events
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3 views • December 29, 2018
There is something always happening in the world, and as 2018 comes to a close let us look back on all the newsworthy/historic events of this year.
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Website: https://theinternationalhi4.wixsite.com/website
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/theinternationalhistorian/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTOEXqdCZEVD0mkDl7TDh4A?view_as=subscriber
Discord: https://discord.gg/hvcAqWE
Website: https://theinternationalhi4.wixsite.com/website
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/theinternationalhistorian/
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