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The Tate Murders - The Monsters Dupe Us Again
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358 views • December 29, 2018
In this video report, re-posted for a third time after being twice removed by YouTube we take a second look at what may have been an earlier media hoax. The Sharon Tate murder was said to be the work of the Manson Family, as the media dubbed them. Following largely the work of Miles W. Mathis, the entire episode falls apart and reveals itself to be a media hoax on many levels.
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