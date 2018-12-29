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Mental Health & The Firearm Community With Walk The Talk America's Michael Sodini
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2 views • December 29, 2018
Today on the Firearm Friday podcast, we talk about Walk The Talk America and mental health awareness with Michael Sodini of Eagle Imports. For more information please visit https://www.wtta.org.
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CloverTac Productions Original Content
Credit: Christopher Dover
[email protected]
Music Graciously Provided By:
Violet Heart
http://www.violetheartmusic.com
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CloverTac Productions Original Content
Credit: Christopher Dover
[email protected]
Music Graciously Provided By:
Violet Heart
http://www.violetheartmusic.com
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