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ALEX JONES (FULL SHOW) Friday 12-28-18: Steven Mosher, Peter Schiff, Matt Bracken
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577 views • December 29, 2018
Friday, December 28th - President Trump said he will close America’s southern border “entirely” if Dems refuse to fund the US-Mexico border wall." Across the world, Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel said nation states should “give up their sovereignty”. Joining today’s show is journalist Steven Mosher exposing how the arrest of the Chinese Huawei CFO will rock international relations between the world’s biggest players. Also, Financial analyst Peter Schiff.
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