© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Full Show - WARNING! Taxpayer Funded 5G Cell Towers Are Causing Cancer And Trump Must Know The Truth - 12/28/2018
Follow
0
Share
Report
1179 views • December 29, 2018
President Trump said he will close America’s southern border “entirely” if Dems refuse to fund the US-Mexico border wall. Additionally, he called for lawmakers to change America’s “ridiculous immigration laws.” Across the world, Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel said nation states should “give up their sovereignty” and governments shouldn’t listen to their own citizens on matters of immigration. Joining today’s show is journalist Steven Mosher.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.