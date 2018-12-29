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Transgender Throws Tantrum, Terrorizes GameStop
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7980 views • December 29, 2018
A viral video reveals the hate and anger of a transgender man when he is mistakenly called by his correct gender. Alex breaks down how this attitude is encouraged by the left.
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