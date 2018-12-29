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China On Course To Defeat America In New Cold War
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1609 views • December 29, 2018
After the fall of the Soviet Union, China declared a "new cold war" with America. Steven Mosher joins Alex Jones to expose the tactics of communist China to infiltrate our technology infrastructure and deceive the masses in the west to welcome communist victory over capitalism.
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