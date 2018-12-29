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According To Peter Schiff: Democrats Are Going To Trigger Great Economic Depression
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1600 views • December 29, 2018
The economic boom has dramatically slowed down after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates and uncertainty ahead of democratic control of congress. Peter Schiff joins Alex to break down the future if America votes for socialism in 2020.
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