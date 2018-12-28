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Cop Bashing Is Meant To Bully The Police Into Oppressing The American People
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1098 views • December 28, 2018
Alex Jones breaks down why the establishment supports the mainstream cultural attack against Police men and women that risk their lives protecting the American people on a daily basis.
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