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Don't Adapt To Living In Hell, Change Your Environment For The Better
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3014 views • December 28, 2018
Alex Jones breaks down how so many Americans, and liberty loving people around the world, have adapted to living in our ever-creeping tyrannical environment rather than fighting back against big governments to preserve our freedoms, so we change our world for the better.
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