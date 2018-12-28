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Stories and ExoConsciousness - an Interview with Rebecca Hardcastle Wright
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43 views • December 28, 2018
Where do stories come from? Many creative people say they just downloaded the story. Here we explore the possibility that some stories have an exoconsciousness origin.
Rebecca Hardcastle Wright PhD is the founder of the Institute for Exoconsciousness-- building bridges between Extra Terrestrial experiencers and consciousness science. In this interview, we explore where stories may come from and how to use them wisely.
The Institute for Exoconsciousness: https://exoconsciousness.com/
Rebecca Hardcastle Wright PhD is the founder of the Institute for Exoconsciousness-- building bridges between Extra Terrestrial experiencers and consciousness science. In this interview, we explore where stories may come from and how to use them wisely.
The Institute for Exoconsciousness: https://exoconsciousness.com/
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