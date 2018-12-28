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The US Corporation and the Armada off Grenada
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24 views • December 28, 2018
Cindy breaks down the little reported news off the coast of Venezuela. She first reported this back in October and it gained little attention. Now that Russia has stepped up to the plate as the true good guy, again....we are seeing these stories gain more traction.
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