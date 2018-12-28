© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
U.S. Sanctions on Venezuelan Oil Markets. (Who's Really at Fault for Venezuelan Poverty)
Follow
0
Share
Report
9 views • December 28, 2018
These shameless, mealymouthed U.S. bureaucrats make me sick. Why do people let them exist? So big corporations and world banking interests can use our military to wipe out small governments and take their oil? Yeah that's right! Critically look at the propaganda we'll hear, like "Maduro doesn't care about his own people", "he's stealing the countrys' oil revenues to line his own pockets", Maduro's police are killing his own people". etc...Don't be fooled.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.