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Personal Fitness Tips : How to Build Big Wrists by Using Dumbbells
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349 views • December 28, 2018
You can build big, strong wrists by using dumbbells to work the radioulnar joint in each wrist while also building up your forearms. Get advice from a professional trainer in this free video on personal fitness tips.
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