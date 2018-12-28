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Venezuela Drops U.S. Dollar
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16 views • December 28, 2018
Remember when Hussein, and then Gaddaffi dropped the (artificially propped up) US dollar? Sanctions, a no fly zone, regime change, and wide scale murder. plundering and destruction followed...creating what the West calls "failed states". Who made them fail?
The U.S. nearly wiped out Assad in Syria....but he stayed in there thankfully with help from Russia. Is Trump pulling out of Syria to go after Venezuela next?
The U.S. nearly wiped out Assad in Syria....but he stayed in there thankfully with help from Russia. Is Trump pulling out of Syria to go after Venezuela next?
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