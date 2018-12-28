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Live Stream -- on the gender war, the wall, the Big Tech Censorship, and DC swamp conspiracies
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2 views • December 28, 2018
WildNews.us – The future of freedom in the United States will be decided by the judicial branch. The 2018 election cycle gave us a divided government. The Democrat Party, which won a narrow majority in congress, is unlikely to compromise with President Donald Trump and Republicans. The legislative branch will be paralyzed for at least two year. The issues such as Big Tech censorship, illegal immigration, and corrupt US Justice Department will have to be decided by the courts
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