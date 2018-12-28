© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump Has No Right to Threaten Venezuela
Follow
0
Share
Report
8 views • December 28, 2018
The same old thing....the U.S. imposes heavy sanctions on an oil rich country that simply wants to prosper from it's own natural wealth.
How many times have we seen this before? Libya, Syria, Iraq.....and on and on. It's criminal. It's corporate imperialism.
How many times have we seen this before? Libya, Syria, Iraq.....and on and on. It's criminal. It's corporate imperialism.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.