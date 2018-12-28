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What's Next for Hemp and CBD after the Farm Bill: Good Morning Liberty 12-28-18
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12 views • December 28, 2018
Last week, Pres. Trump signed the Farm Bill into law. Beyond all the unconstitutional funding in the bill, a bit of a bright spot, the feds will no longer treat industrial hemp as a controlled substance. So what does this mean for the hemp industry - and for CBD as well? Is everything "legal" now as many people are reporting, or is there something else going on behind the scenes? Michael Boldin helps unravel the many layers of federal prohibition in this episode of Good Morning Liberty.
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