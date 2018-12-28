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How Does The USDA Define "Organic?" - Insights From OCA Attorney Alexis Baden-Mayer
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34 views • December 28, 2018
Full show description: http://www.lostartsradio.com/2014-12-26-02-43-37/upcoming-show/item/1167-show-210-12-30-18-alexis-baden-mayer
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Lost Arts Radio main site - http://www.lostartsradio.com
Planetary Healing Club - http://www.lostartsradio.com/club
Keywords
glyphosatepesticidesusdagmoslost arts radiorichard sacksorganic farmingocachemical fertilizersorganic foodsorganic consumers associationgmo seedsround-uporganic consumersalan chadwickalexis baden-mayerchemical-based agricultureconventional farmingconventional foodsgmo cropsorganic food certificationronnie cumminsusda organic
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