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"Criminal" Justice Department Cowers As Klayman Presses On. Trump Must Act Now!
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11 views • December 28, 2018
Larry Klayman and his team at Freedom Watch are battling the corrupt DOJ while President Trump watches from the sidelines. Will the President act before it is too late?
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