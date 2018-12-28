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EPIC DEBATE! Catholic Dogma vs The Bible
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33 views • December 28, 2018
EPIC DEBATE! Catholic Reverend Defends Catholic Dogma vs The Holy Bible
Several controversial subject such as was Mary a Virgin for her whole life? Is she a divine figure? Is the Catechism equal to the Bible? Did Jesus smoke cannibus? Is Catholic dogma and it’s Catechism ordained by God & supported by scripture from the Bible?
Dan Bidondi of TruthRadioShow.com debates Reverend Anne Armstrong of the Rhode Island Compassion Church (A Catholic based sect).
Several controversial subject such as was Mary a Virgin for her whole life? Is she a divine figure? Is the Catechism equal to the Bible? Did Jesus smoke cannibus? Is Catholic dogma and it’s Catechism ordained by God & supported by scripture from the Bible?
Dan Bidondi of TruthRadioShow.com debates Reverend Anne Armstrong of the Rhode Island Compassion Church (A Catholic based sect).
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