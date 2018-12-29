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Join Ben the Baptist in Lakeland, FL | Dec 29, 2018
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2 views • December 28, 2018
Join Ben the Baptist for the Lakeland, FL Soul-Winning Marathon on Saturday, December 29, 2018!
RSVP: http://bit.ly/LakelandSWM
Details:
Meet at the Panera Bread located at 4159 US Hwy 98 N in Lakeland at 9AM for breakfast.
Schedule:
9AM-10AM: Breakfast at Panera Bread
10:30AM-1:30PM: Morning soul-winning
1PM-2PM: Lunch at Panera Bread
2:30PM-4:30PM: Afternoon soul-winning
Original video: http://bit.ly/2VdHp5t
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
RSVP: http://bit.ly/LakelandSWM
Details:
Meet at the Panera Bread located at 4159 US Hwy 98 N in Lakeland at 9AM for breakfast.
Schedule:
9AM-10AM: Breakfast at Panera Bread
10:30AM-1:30PM: Morning soul-winning
1PM-2PM: Lunch at Panera Bread
2:30PM-4:30PM: Afternoon soul-winning
Original video: http://bit.ly/2VdHp5t
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
Keywords
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