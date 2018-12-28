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Truth vs. Popular Lies - Pass The Salt Ministries
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15 views • December 28, 2018
Today’s show is a discussion of things that appear true but are not, and how to renew our minds biblically to discern real truth.
Examples of what may be popular lies includes what happened on 911 at the World Trade Towers and many Christmas traditions we take for granted, like telling our children Santa Claus exists.
Regarding 911, there has been a major breakthrough. A Federal Grand Jury is to hear evidence of WTC demolition...
More at http://CoachDaveLive.com
Examples of what may be popular lies includes what happened on 911 at the World Trade Towers and many Christmas traditions we take for granted, like telling our children Santa Claus exists.
Regarding 911, there has been a major breakthrough. A Federal Grand Jury is to hear evidence of WTC demolition...
More at http://CoachDaveLive.com
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