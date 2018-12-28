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Steven Crowder vs Ben Shapiro: Leftist Pofessors
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19 views • December 28, 2018
Ben and Steven disagree on how a conservative student should behave in a very liberal class, college, or with a very left professor and I analyze the disagreement specifically Ben's standpoint and how it contradicts the teachings of the Book of Daniel. All in good humor.
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