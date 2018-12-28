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"Dispensation of Heresy" Documentary to Be Released Dec 31, 2018
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6 views • December 28, 2018
The documentary "Dispensation of Heresy" by Faithful Word Baptist Church Los Angeles will be released on Monday, December 31, 2018 at 9AM PST.
Original video: http://bit.ly/2AknOI5
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www.thenewifb.com
Original video: http://bit.ly/2AknOI5
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www.thenewifb.com
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