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Full Show – Russia Deploys Nuclear Attack Bombers In The Caribbean As Feminists Worship Torture Porn – 12/27/2018
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995 views • December 28, 2018
Stocks took a sharp drop after yesterday’s historic surge alongside consumer confidence reaching its lowest levels seen in months. Furthermore, President Trump is considering an executive order banning US companies from using equipment from major Chinese firms in a move that would occur while the two nations are striving for a permanent trade deal. Joining today's show is NaturalNews.com’s Mike Adams discussing the global elite’s plans to destroy humanity and transform the world.
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