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THE MOST IMPORTANT INTERVIEW OF OUR TIME
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20 views • December 28, 2018
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCq6oOuhSx7ESreh6m9LGy6Q
THE MOST IMPORTANT INTERVIEW OF OUR TIME
HighWire re-airs it’s most important interview to date. Shocking new information, & candid admissions, reveal the real fraud in the case of Andrew Wakefield.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCq6oOuhSx7ESreh6m9LGy6Q
THE MOST IMPORTANT INTERVIEW OF OUR TIME
HighWire re-airs it’s most important interview to date. Shocking new information, & candid admissions, reveal the real fraud in the case of Andrew Wakefield.
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