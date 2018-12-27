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AP Reports On Pope Francis’ Pedophile Network / Russia Deploys Nuclear Attack Bombers Off U.S. Coast
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2266 views • December 27, 2018
Alex Jones breaks down the report from the Associated Press that finally addresses the massive pedophile scandal plaguing the legacy of Pope Francis, possibly moving the world closer to uncovering the massive child abuse rings run by the Vatican and the Catholic Church.
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