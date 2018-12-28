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RED ALERT: Chinese Communist 5G Has Compromised All U.S. Government Systems
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12719 views • December 28, 2018
Alex Jones breaks down how the government-run, telecommunications corporations Huawei and ZTE have implanted chips inside their devices for sale in the United States that collect data and send that information back to China to compromise our privacy on an international level.
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