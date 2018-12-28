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SHOCK STUDY: Feminists Obsessed With Rape Porn
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8348 views • December 28, 2018
Alex Jones discusses a new, shocking study that finds the largest consumers of "rape porn," pornographic videos of women being forced into sexual activities by men, are in fact self described feminists who are the same supposed individuals opposed to "toxic sexuality."
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