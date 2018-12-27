© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This Rare Collectable Could Be Yours!
Follow
0
Share
Report
6 views • December 27, 2018
If you are the first person to collect the entire 125-card set of Series 2 FTW Trading Cards, Brother Paul Wittenberger of Framing the World will send you this rare set of uncut sheets!
Order cards: http://bit.ly/FTWseries2
Original video: http://bit.ly/2QRgttE
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
Order cards: http://bit.ly/FTWseries2
Original video: http://bit.ly/2QRgttE
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
Keywords
king james biblehard preachingking james versionsteven andersonbaptist preachingindependent baptistindependent fundamental baptistkjv onlynew ifb churchnew ifb preachingpastor andersonpastor anderson exposedpastor steven andersonpastor steven anderson exposedsanderson1611steven anderson exposedthe new ifbthe new ifb movementframing the worldpaul wittenbergercard collectiontrading cards
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.