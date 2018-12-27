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Manufacture Your Own Firearms For Liberty & Security
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3791 views • December 27, 2018
Mike Adams advises Infowars listeners to start manufacturing their own firearms in states where it is still legal in order to prevent the government, and their 2nd amendment oversight, from taking all of your guns when they come to take your store registered guns.
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