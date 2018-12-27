© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FULL SHOW: Marxist Christmas—Scottish Police Taunt Christians as “Bigots”, China Lectures Cuba to Stop Individual Freedom
Follow
0
Share
Report
130 views • December 27, 2018
We look back at 2018’s most notable Twitter bans, most disgusting TSA actions and the embrace of Marxist authoritarianism in China but also in Scotland & the USA. California is embracing socialism and is well on its way to Venezuelan hardships as homelessness explodes in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Then, Gerald Celente joins to talk about the radical swings in the stock market and the 2019 economy.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.