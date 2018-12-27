© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Left Blames Trump, Christians & ICE for Migrant Boy Death
Follow
0
Share
Report
8 views • December 27, 2018
After a young boy died soon after he was brought over the border by his father, Joe Scarborough, MSNBC, blames evangelical Christians for their hypocrisy at Christmas, Washington Post blames the government shutdown and everyone blames Trump and ICE panics & starts mass releases. But looking at the incident, the true culprit is clear.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.