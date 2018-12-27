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Shoplifters Surrounded by 6 Armed Customers
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738 views • December 27, 2018
The posse didn’t even have to be called by the sheriff — they automatically moved to protect their neighbor and they acted in a more restrained manner than police are typically trained to act. The police are not pleased.
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