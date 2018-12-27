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San Antonio, TX Soul-Winning Marathon/Preaching Event | Jan 4-5, 2019
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1 view • December 27, 2018
Pastor Patrick Boyle will be preaching at Old Path Baptist Church in Adkins, TX on January 4, 2019. A soul-winning marathon will also take place the next day on January 5, 2019.
Original video: http://bit.ly/2BMVNsf
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www.thenewifb.com
Original video: http://bit.ly/2BMVNsf
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
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