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One Voice w Rich Meyers Ep 145 - Clinton Foundation Web Of Treason Encompasses The Entirety of DC
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76 views • December 27, 2018
Watch as YouTube's USA Net4Truth and RedPill78 discuss Judicial Watch's findings as they pertain to Benghazi 9-11-2012 and why Trump and Putin are an existential threat that must be eradicated, to protect the very survival of the Deep State. Why the TREASON involves the entirety of our Federal Bureaucracy.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y2dclI6ku2k
USA Net4Truth
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IN8RtoiVn4w
RedPill78
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y2dclI6ku2k
USA Net4Truth
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IN8RtoiVn4w
RedPill78
Keywords
barack obamairancnnalex jonesinfowarshillary clintontreasonvladimir putinfbirussiarod rosensteinpresident trumpciajulian assangefox newsnancy pelosibenghazidojrobert muellerisisjudicial watchtom fittonjohn kerrysaudi arabiavoter fraudrussian collusionjames comeyclinton foundationlindsay grahamjohn mccaingeorge soroseric holderseth richmsnbcsyriajames clapperchuck schumerwikileaksloretta lynchmidtermsjohn podestaosama bin ladenjeff sessionselection fraudseal team 6alqaedaredpill78the blind sheikusa net4truthusurpation. john brennan
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