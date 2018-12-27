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Richard Dolan - UFO Secrecy and Democracy (UFOs the Big Picture)
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54 views • December 27, 2018
Richard Dolan
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnaIeNm-jSa1l8yHrn7PlQg
Streamed live on Dec 15, 2018
UFOs are more than a scientific problem. They are a political problem. Secrecy on this matter has contributed to the erosion of the core principle of popular sovereignty. When the people cannot obtain responsible answers from those officials in government -- who work for them -- then there is a problem.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnaIeNm-jSa1l8yHrn7PlQg
Streamed live on Dec 15, 2018
UFOs are more than a scientific problem. They are a political problem. Secrecy on this matter has contributed to the erosion of the core principle of popular sovereignty. When the people cannot obtain responsible answers from those officials in government -- who work for them -- then there is a problem.
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