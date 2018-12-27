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RECAPTURING THE WONDER OF CHRISTMAS
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6 views • December 27, 2018
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Luke 2:1-20. The reason for the census was to collect taxes. The Romans took a census every 14 years. We know from ancient records that Quirinius held a census some years after Jesus was born (Acts 5:37). Men had to go to the city that their family came from. Joseph had to go to Bethlehem which was about 130 km from Nazareth and he took Mary with him. When Joseph and Mary arrived, the town was already full. The census brought Mary to Bethlehem.
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