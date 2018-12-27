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Charles Lawson Debunked on Pre-Trib Rapture
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70 views • December 27, 2018
Pastor Steven Anderson of Faithful Word Baptist Church in Tempe, AZ debunks Charles Lawson on the pre-tribulation rapture.
Original video: http://bit.ly/2BG2Frz
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www.thenewifb.com
Original video: http://bit.ly/2BG2Frz
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
Keywords
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