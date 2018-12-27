© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Voluntaryist Rap
Follow
0
Share
Report
44 views • December 27, 2018
Voluntaryist Rap is a single off The Flat Earth Movement Album available here: http://www.ericdubay.bandcamp.com
Lyrics: Yo, I made a decision like 10 years ago, I’m on a mission, I wrote it down, here’s what it says bro. “I’m gonna end the NWO on my own” yeah I know, sounds pretty egoistic and optimistic, but someone’s gotta do it, and I’m a mystic, I saw the future, and when they finally find and kill me that’s what’s gonna prove it.
Lyrics: Yo, I made a decision like 10 years ago, I’m on a mission, I wrote it down, here’s what it says bro. “I’m gonna end the NWO on my own” yeah I know, sounds pretty egoistic and optimistic, but someone’s gotta do it, and I’m a mystic, I saw the future, and when they finally find and kill me that’s what’s gonna prove it.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.