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What is the Portland Yellow Vest Movement?
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8 views • December 27, 2018
I got the @Transervative Edie Dixon coming back on #theCrotchShotRadioShow to talk about the Portland Yellow vest movement and their push resign Ted Wheeler, Antifa's rape charge, AND MORE!! Gabriel Brown and Antifa Defector and Trans Alyssa Bang Call in
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